Winter weather continues into Tuesday in the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 27th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 27th: 20°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Heading into Monday night with a wintry mix shifting to spotty rain showers as a warm front nears the region. Cloud cover holds out overnight. Winter Weather Advisory in effect until early Tuesday morning. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch possible. The greatest ice accumulations will be in the Northern Tier where the elevation is the highest. Residents should take extra precautions when traveling on the roads tonight. Lows in the low to mid 30’s.

Tuesday begins with mainly clear conditions as sustained westerly wind speeds reach 5 to 10 MPH. Winds shift and slow down in the middle of the afternoon, leading to a cloud cover buildup and a chance for rain and snow in the evening hours. Chances for snow are greater as the frontal system associated with precipitation stays south of the Twin Tiers. Highs in the mid 40’s. Tuesday night, chances of snow continue with snowfall totals up to over two inches in most areas. Lows in the low to mid 30’s.

Humidity holds out Wednesday with a slight chance of rain showers. Conditions will be mostly cloudy otherwise. Thursday, chance of scattered rain showers in the morning. Rain clears out in the afternoon. Fairly dry weather continues for Friday, but chances for rain and snow showers return heading into the new year. Dryness returns for the start of the next workweek. Highs range from the upper 30’s to the upper 40’s throughout this week.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 45 LOW : 35

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SHOW

HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN AND SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN AND SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 20

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

