Wintry mix in the Twin Tiers could lead to dangerous icy roads for Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 18TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 18TH: 20°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:31 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Saturday afternoon.

Waking up to a wintry mix throughout the Twin Tiers as a low pressure system nears the region. The wintry mix arrives in the Southern Tier at around 6 AM, with chances for sleet and freezing rain possible. Precipitation transitions to rain in the middle of the afternoon as high temperatures reach the low 40’s. This will happen as a warm front moves near the area. Tonight, rain slows down and temperatures drop as a northwesterly cold front moves near the region, leading to icy roads likely in areas where the rain accumulations are greatest. Rainfall could accumulate as high as half an inch, and ice could accumulate as high as 0.8 of an inch. Low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 20’s.

Sunday will start off with possible snow showers in the higher elevations. The rest of Sunday clears up as high pressure starts to build in the region. High temperatures reaching only the low 30’s as winds remain northwesterly and wind speeds reach 5 to 15 MPH. Sunday night, skies continue to clear out. Low temperatures drop down to the upper 10’s.

Monday, dry weather remains as high pressure continues to build in the region. More sunshine will drive temperatures up to the upper 30’s. Tuesday, decreasing cloud cover, but a weak cold front could drop temperatures down a few degrees. Wednesday, mostly cloudy and breezy, with temperatures in the low 40’s as a weak warm front crosses the area. Skies remain mostly cloudy on Thursday until a chance of snow flurries occurs on Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid 30’s for the end of the workweek.

SATURDAY: WINTRY MIX, CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

​​SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: CHANCE SNOW FLURRIES

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter