AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 18TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 18TH: 17°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:00 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:44 PM

Wind Advisory in effect Saturday for the Twin Tiers

High pressure builds into the region Friday evening. Decreasing clouds into the evening and winds weaken. Lows in the low to mid teens. Increasing clouds and winds into the predawn hours Saturday with a cold front approaching the region.

Cold front moves through early Saturday, which brings the chance for showers. There is snow squall potential in the morning and early afternoon. While a brief burst of snowfall will be possible, overall accumulations for the day staying generally under 1″. Otherwise, main concern will be strong northwest winds. Wind Advisory in effect for the Twin Tiers Saturday morning through the evening with wind gusts up to 50-55 mph possible, especially in higher elevations. Highs into the mid to upper 20s and wind chill values into the teens through the afternoon. Stray lake-effect overnight. Breezy and lows in the single digits to lower teens.

High pressure builds into the region Sunday and for early next week. Sunshine returns Sunday and breezy southwest winds. Highs into the mid to upper 30s, closer to average for this time of the year. Overnight lows into the 20s. Increasing clouds Monday, but staying dry. Highs near 50 degrees. Rain becomes likely Tuesday with a frontal system moving through the region. Highs near 50 degrees. Lingering showers Wednesday and cooling down. Highs into the 40s. Closer to freezing for highs to end the workweek. Chance for showers continues.

SATURDAY: FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 5

SUNDAY: HIGH CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 22

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 16

