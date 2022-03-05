Wind Advisory in effect Sunday
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EST SUNDAY…
- WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
- WHERE…Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.
- WHEN…From noon to 9 PM EST Sunday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY…
- WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
- WHERE…Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Clearfield and Tioga Counties.
- WHEN…From noon to 7 PM EST Sunday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.