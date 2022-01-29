Wind Chill Advisory extended to now end Sunday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 29TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 29TH: 15°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:24 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:18 PM

Saturday started off near zero; some select locations close to Seneca Lake saw lake effect snow showers to start off the day. Accumulation was minimal and partly sunny skies moved in for the rest of the day.

The arctic air is still in place. Overnight temperatures will be near zero Saturday night into Sunday. Feels like temperatures and the wind chill will be in the negatives with strong winds at times pushing the wind chills into the negative double digits. Wind chill advisories have been issued for the wind chills in the negative teens to negative twenties. Frostbite can happen in as little as 30 minutes. These advisories expire early Sunday morning and are in place all of Saturday.

The Nor’easter brought us strong winds. We saw gusts 20 to 30 miles per hour and some close to 40 miles per hour at times and this is another one of the reasons we have a wind chill advisory. The winds will begin to die down overnight Saturday to Sunday.

To start off the workweek we will see a warm-up in temperatures to the 30’s to 40’s with a mild stretch. This is as high pressure builds in, until next Wednesday when there is a chance for rain and snow as a front moves through.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY EARLY, CLOUDS BUILD, LIGHT SNOW FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 22 LOW: 5

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 43 LOW: 15

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 22 LOW: 8

