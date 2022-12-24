The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY…

WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.

WHERE…In New York, Yates, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna and Southern Wayne counties.

WHEN…Until 7 AM EST Sunday.

IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy blowing snow is still possible in exposed areas.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EST SUNDAY…