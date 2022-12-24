The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY…
- WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.
- WHERE…In New York, Yates, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna and Southern Wayne counties.
- WHEN…Until 7 AM EST Sunday.
- IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy blowing snow is still possible in exposed areas.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM EST SUNDAY…
- WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
- WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
- WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Sunday.
- IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.