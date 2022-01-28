Windchills into the negatives with strong winds into Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 28TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 28TH: 15°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:18 PM

Friday started off in the 20’s; there were flurries all throughout Friday morning and afternoon. This was after a cold front moved through. We saw snow accumulation below an inch, most below half an inch.

The arctic air is sticking around once again from Friday to Saturday. Overnight temperatures will be below zero Friday night into Saturday and Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will be in the negatives with strong winds at times pushing the wind chills into the negative double digits. Wind chill advisories have been issued for the wind chills in the negative teens to negative twenties. Frostbite can happen in as little as 30 minutes.

The Nor’easter that is moving through Friday to Saturday will be well to our east, not even impacting us with the outer bands of snow. That will also be well to our east. The only thing that we will see from the storm is the low-pressure system will bring us strong winds. That will cause gusts 20 to 30 miles per hour and is another one of the reasons we have a wind chill advisory into Saturday. There is a chance for another advisory to be issued Saturday into Sunday even though winds will be lighter.

To start off the workweek we will see a warm-up in temperatures to the 30’s to 40’s with a mild stretch. This is as high pressure builds in, until next Wednesday when there is a chance for rain and snow as a front moves through.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, WINDY

HIGH: 14 LOW: -3

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY EARLY, CLOUDS BUILD, LAKE EFFECT SNOW POSSIBLE

HIGH: 25 LOW: -1

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 46 LOW: 16

​​FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 20 LOW: 0

