Winds decrease Saturday to Sunday with temperatures on the rise

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 19TH: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 19TH: 18°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:45 PM

Saturday started off with sunshine until a snow squall moved through late morning. Some saw light snow flurries throughout the day on Sunday with high winds throughout the day.

These winds are between twenty and thirty miles per hour from the west and because of that, a wind advisory is in place for all of the Twin Tiers until late Saturday night. Be sure to secure any loose objects outside and plan accordingly in case of power outages. Winds will increase this evening before they decrease when the advisory expires.

We have the chance for some scattered snow showers Saturday. Overnight Saturday to Sunday the temperature will be in the single digits with partly cloudy skies and winds slowing down. Sunday we will have sunny skies with temperatures slightly above average around 40 degrees.

Throughout Sunday high pressure will build in and the sun will come out. We will stay dry until a front moves through on Tuesday. Temperatures will be above average into the 40’s and 50’s for the first half of the week.

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 31 LOW: 24

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 37 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

