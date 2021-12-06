Winds stay strong behind the cold front into early Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 6TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 6TH: 25°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Monday started off into the high 40’s to low 50’s with cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the mid-50’s. Winds early Monday gusted around 50 miles per hour behind the warm front to Sunday to Monday.

Several of our counties here have a wind advisory ending at 1:00 AM tonight (Tuesday).

It was issued for Westerly winds 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds will pick up as soon as the front moves through so be sure to secure loose objects. Those not in the advisory could still see winds from the west between 10-20 miles per hour with gusts around 30 to 40 miles per hour.

Overnight tonight we will have partly cloudy skies with rain showers early transitioning to snow after 8:00 PM. There will be little to no accumulation. Winds will be strong tonight with gusts under the advisory up to 50 miles per hour and others not under it up to 30 miles per hour. Cold air moves into the region behind the drop 10-20 degrees.

Wind gusts will finally decrease early Tuesday behind the front. Snow flurries are possible early Tuesday and partly sunny skies later in the day with conditions drying out. The high temperature will be in the mid-30’s. Dry weather for the majority of the week aside from chances of light snow on Wednesday with high pressure in place most of the week.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW FLURRIES EARLY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF AFTERNOON RAIN

HIGH: 45 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

