AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 30TH: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 30TH: 26°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Strong winds continue into Wednesday night, with an advisory in place for the Northern and Southern Tiers. More details on when the winds end below:

TONIGHT:

Winds strong Wednesday night into Thursday with westerly winds around 10-20 miles per hour and gusts up to 30 mph. The wind advisory ends for majority of the Southern and Northern Tiers at 9:00 PM Wednesday. Winds will cause lake effect snow bands overnight, but accumulation will be highest to our west. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, except if there are concentrated snow bands called snow squalls. Accumulation would be locally higher within bands or squalls. Temperatures continue to drop overnight into the upper 20’s.

TOMORROW:

High temperatures on Thursday around 40 degrees with partly sunny skies; gusty winds remain with winds remaining around 10-20 miles per hour from the west with gusts around 30 miles per hour. Skies clear later in the day as high pressure builds in.

REST OF THE WEEK INTO WEEKEND:

Friday we will see mostly sunny skies and slowly rising temperatures. Saturday the temperature will be in the mid-50’s with rain back into the forecast. Drying out again for the rest of the weekend into Monday with chances of rain returning on Tuesday.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

