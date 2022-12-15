AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 15TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 15TH: 23°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – We are watching the winter storm system moving in this morning through Friday evening, more details below:

TODAY:

This morning snow and sleet begin to move in. All counties are now under a winter storm warning for the storm. The storm system moves in as sleet/wintry mix/freezing rain and switches to snow in the afternoon hours. Winds will be gusty as well so power outages are possible due to heavy wet snow and ice accumulation. Winds will be from the SE 10-20 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH possible. The type of precipitation seen and accumulation is highly temperature dependent, looking at all levels of the atmosphere, and dependent on elevation. For most of our counties, accumulation will be 5-11″ with locally higher amounts possible. If more of the initial hours are sleet/ice this could limit snow accumulation. This will move out later Friday.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, Thursday into Friday we will see moderate to heavy snowfall. Temperatures will hover around freezing. Winds will remain strong from the SE 5-15 MPH.

TOMORROW INTO THE WEEKEND:

Snow moves out Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-30’s and winds will calm down. Weather will be calmer this weekend with only isolated lake effect snow showers possible Saturday and Sunday with no accumulation expected. Temperatures will be below average in the mid-30’s for the high.

18 Storm Team Forecast

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW/WINTRY MIX LIKELY. BREEZY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN/SNOW MIX LIKELY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

