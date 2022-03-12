Winter Weather Advisories in place through early Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 12TH: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 12TH: 21°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:25 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:10 PM

*Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers Friday night through early Sunday*

Saturday started off with snow and temperatures in the twenties.

Preliminary snow totals were around 4-8″ for counties in the Southern Tier and 5-10″ for the counties in the Northern Tier. Isolated areas saw higher amounts. Winds are strong behind the front with 30-40 mile per hour gusts, especially after the storm system has moved through. This makes blowing snow and low visibility possible. Travel hazards are expected overnight Friday to Saturday with this weather system. Wind chills Saturday into Sunday will also reach 0 to -10.

After the storm moves out, there is the chance for lake effect snow showers and blowing snow, and overall low visibility. Sunday will be a calmer day with the chance for some snow in the afternoon as a weak front moves through. Temperatures will once again be around freezing.

For the work week, temperatures will be above average into the 50’s and 60’s with a mix of sun and clouds most days.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 30 LOW: 24

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

