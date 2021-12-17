Winter Weather Advisory in effect Saturday
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory…..
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM SATURDAY…
- WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
- WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford county. In New York, Yates, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung counties.
- WHEN…From 4 AM to 1 PM EST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Higher elevations above 1500 feet have the best chances of seeing the greatest snow and ice accumulations. Precipitation changes to rain around midday.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory…..
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM SATURDAY…
- WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
- WHERE…The Northern Mountains of Pennsylvania.
- WHEN…From 4 AM to 1 PM EST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery conditions on untreated roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.