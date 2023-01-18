The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM THURSDAY…

WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of

an inch.

Tioga counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna,

Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

freezing in the Wyoming Valley in Northeastern Pennsylvania,

limiting impacts in the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre areas, outside

of the surrounding higher terrain. Elsewhere, precipitation

types will be highly variable depending on location and

elevation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be found at 511ny.org or 511pa.com, or dial 5-1-1.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM THURSDAY…

WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a

light glaze.

WHEN…From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday.

IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are

possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorists to expect slippery

conditions as freezing rain impacts the area.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway

and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook

page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.