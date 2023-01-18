The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM THURSDAY…
- WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch.
- WHERE…In New York, Yates, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung and
Tioga counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna,
Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.
- WHEN…From 3 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures are expected to remain above
freezing in the Wyoming Valley in Northeastern Pennsylvania,
limiting impacts in the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre areas, outside
of the surrounding higher terrain. Elsewhere, precipitation
types will be highly variable depending on location and
elevation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be found at 511ny.org or 511pa.com, or dial 5-1-1.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM THURSDAY…
- WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
- WHERE…Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties.
- WHEN…From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to expect slippery
conditions as freezing rain impacts the area.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.