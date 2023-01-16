The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM TUESDAY…

WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of a light glaze to 0.05 inch.

WHERE…In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga and Broome counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna counties.

WHEN…From 5 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will fall well below freezing tonight, allowing precipitation to begin as a wintry mix including freezing rain. Precipitation will change to rain as warmer air moves in, but glazing may continue a little longer as ground temperatures will lag behind air temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be found at 511ny.org or 511pa.com. Or, dial 5-1-1.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM TUESDAY…

WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze.

WHERE…Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties.

WHEN…From 5 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will fall below freezing early tonight. Rain will move in and locations that remain below freezing as the rain arrives will pick up a thin glaze of ice.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to expect slippery conditions as freezing rain impacts the area. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.