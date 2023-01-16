The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of a light glaze to 0.05 inch.
- WHERE…In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga and Broome counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna counties.
- WHEN…From 5 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will fall well below freezing tonight, allowing precipitation to begin as a wintry mix including freezing rain. Precipitation will change to rain as warmer air moves in, but glazing may continue a little longer as ground temperatures will lag behind air temperatures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be found at 511ny.org or 511pa.com. Or, dial 5-1-1.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze.
- WHERE…Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties.
- WHEN…From 5 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will fall below freezing early tonight. Rain will move in and locations that remain below freezing as the rain arrives will pick up a thin glaze of ice.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to expect slippery conditions as freezing rain impacts the area. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.