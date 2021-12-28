Winter Weather Advisory in effect starting Tuesday
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory…..
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM WEDNESDAY…
- WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
- WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. In New York, Yates, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Cortland, Tioga and Broome counties.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Valley locations may stay just above freezing overnight, so as the snow changes to freezing drizzle late this evening, the most favorable areas for ice will be elevations above 1400 feet.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory…..
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM WEDNESDAY…
- WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
- WHERE…Tioga (PA), McKean, Potter, Cameron, Northern Clinton, and Northern Lycoming counties.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS… The snow will fall heavily for a few hours before a transition to a wintry mix.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook Page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.