The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY…

WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulation of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford county. In New York, Yates, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung counties.

WHEN…From 8 AM to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways.

Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON EDT WEDNESDAY…

WHAT…Freezing rain and sleet. Up to one tenth of an inch of ice and a coating of sleet are expected.

WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania, including Tioga County.

WHEN…From 2 AM to noon EDT Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.