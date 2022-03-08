Winter Weather Advisory in effect Wednesday for a portion of the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 8TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 8TH: 20°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:32 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:06 PM

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect for a portions of the Twin Tiers Wednesday morning until the evening*

High pressure in control of the region through Tuesday evening. Mostly clear for the evening, then increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

Low pressure to our south Wednesday, which will spread snow over the area. Snow moves in during the morning, then steady and light to moderate at times through the afternoon. Lower elevations warming just above freezing, so expecting rain to mix in for those locations. Precipitation tapers from west to east Wednesday evening. Total snow accumulations for the day of a trace-3″. Lower snow amounts will be in valley locations. Highest snow amounts into higher elevations. Highs into the low to mid 30s. Dry overnight with variable clouds. Lows into the low to mid 20s.

Mix of sun and clouds returning for Thursday, coming along with warmer temperatures. Highs into the low to mid 40s, closer to average for this time of the year. Increasing clouds overnight. Lows into the 20s. Turning cloudy Friday with a chance for late day showers. Highs into the 40s. Rain turning to snow overnight into Saturday. There is potential for accumulating snow through the first half of Saturday, then lake-effect showers will linger into the overnight. Windy and cold with highs near freezing. Staying windy and cold Sunday with highs again near freezing. Chance for lake-effect showers continues. Warmer into next week with highs back into the 40s. Chance for showers returns Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY. RAIN MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 25

