AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 21ST: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 21ST: 15°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:08 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mostly cloudy conditions tonight with a winter weather advisory in place starting Sunday afternoon. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 20’s overnight with mostly cloudy conditions. The winds will be from the south at 0-10 MPH.

TOMORROW:

Sunday will be mainly cloudy. In the mid to late afternoon, the rain and snow will begin to move in. The winter weather advisories begin for all counties at 3:00 PM Sunday. It will begin as a rain and snow mix and will transition to all snow later. Snow totals are generally low, but the wintry mix could make for a slick morning commute Monday.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures next week will be in the 30’s for the high. It will be an active weather week with multiple rounds of rain and snow throughout the week.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

SUNDAY: RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY, CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

MONDAY: RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY, CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SNOW

HIGH: 35 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: ISOLATED SHOWER, CLOUDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: ISOLATED SHOWER, CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

