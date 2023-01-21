AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 21ST: 33°
AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 21ST: 15°
SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM
SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:08 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mostly cloudy conditions tonight with a winter weather advisory in place starting Sunday afternoon. More details below:
TONIGHT:
Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 20’s overnight with mostly cloudy conditions. The winds will be from the south at 0-10 MPH.
TOMORROW:
Sunday will be mainly cloudy. In the mid to late afternoon, the rain and snow will begin to move in. The winter weather advisories begin for all counties at 3:00 PM Sunday. It will begin as a rain and snow mix and will transition to all snow later. Snow totals are generally low, but the wintry mix could make for a slick morning commute Monday.
NEXT WEEK:
Temperatures next week will be in the 30’s for the high. It will be an active weather week with multiple rounds of rain and snow throughout the week.
18 STORM TEAM FORECAST
SUNDAY: RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY, CLOUDY
HIGH: 39 LOW: 30
MONDAY: RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY, CLOUDY
HIGH: 36 LOW: 24
TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS
HIGH: 36 LOW: 25
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SNOW
HIGH: 35 LOW: 32
THURSDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW
HIGH: 35 LOW: 22
FRIDAY: ISOLATED SHOWER, CLOUDY
HIGH: 33 LOW: 26
SATURDAY: ISOLATED SHOWER, CLOUDY
HIGH: 36 LOW: 28
