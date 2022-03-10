AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 10TH: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 10TH: 21°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:28 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:08 PM

*Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers Friday night through Saturday night*

Building cloud cover Thursday evening into the overnight. Flurry possible late, but most staying dry. Patchy fog also possible with plenty of ground moisture still present and a light wind. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Snowmelt from the day may refreeze with temperatures dropping below freezing.

Turning cloudy Friday. Stray flurry possible in the morning, then a spotty rain shower possible into the early evening. Most of the daytime hours will stay dry, though. Highs into the mid to upper 40s. Chance for rain showers increases into the overnight, but will quickly turn to snowfall as temperatures will drop near freezing.

Snow looks to be steady and possibly moderate to heavy at times into the predawn hours Saturday. Steady precipitation will then taper to lake-effect showers by the afternoon and continue into the overnight. This is as our main system pulls east and sets us up for a strong northwest wind with gusts of 40 to 45 mph possible. Strong winds will cause another concern for blowing and drifting snow through the late day hours and overnight. Models still not agreeing on how much snowfall we will see. As of Thursday evening, the GFS model is coming in at 7-11″ and the Euro and NAM are closer to 3-6″ for total snowfall from Friday night through Saturday night. Current thinking is 4-9″ of snowfall across the area, but isolated higher mounts will be possible. Snow totals will be dependent on when colder temperatures reach the area Friday night and how fast the steady snow will taper to scattered showers Saturday morning into the afternoon. Regardless, it’s looking like hazardous driving conditions through Saturday. Windy and cold with highs near freezing in the morning, then falling into the 20s through the late day hours. Overnight lows into the teens.

Staying windy and cold Sunday with highs again near freezing. Chance for lingering lake-effect showers continues. Warmer into next week with highs back into the 40s. Chance for light showers returns Tuesday. Closer to 50 degrees for highs by midweek.

FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. EARLY FLURRY. OVERNIGHT RAIN TO SNOW

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 24

MONDAY: PARTIAL SUN & BREEZY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: PARTIAL SUN

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

