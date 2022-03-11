Winter Weather System impacts the Twin Tiers Late Friday through Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 11TH: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 11TH: 23°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:23 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:10 PM

*Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers Friday night through Saturday night*

Friday started off with temperatures below freezing and mostly clear skies, Friday will be the calm before the storm- the main weather story moving in late Friday night.

Friday will be mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature around 50. Winds will be calm. Starting around sunset, the rain will begin to move into the region. Temperatures then will begin to steadily decrease. The transition from rain to snow will be fairly quick and will happen around approximately midnight. There are multiple weather alerts are in place for Friday night through Saturday as the snow begins. There are winter storm warnings for a few counties in the Twin Tiers and weather advisories for some as well. All counties are under an alert of some kind for the storm. There is potential for the counties under the advisories to be upgraded to warnings as well.

The heaviest snowfall is overnight Friday to Saturday late morning. Snowfall rates could be 1-2″ at times. Current snow totals are leaning towards 4-8″ for counties in the Southern Tier under the winter weather advisories (Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler) and 5-10″ for the counties in the Northern Tier. Isolated areas could see higher amounts. Winds will be strong with 30-40 mile per hour gusts, especially after the storm system has moved through. This makes blowing snow and low visibility possible. Travel hazards are expected overnight Friday to Saturday with this weather system.

After the storm moves out, there is the chance for lake effect snow showers and blowing snow, and overall low visibility. Sunday will be a calmer day with the chance for some snow in the afternoon as a weak front moves through. Temperatures will once again be around freezing.

For the workweek temperatures will be above average into the 50’s with a mix of sun and clouds.

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: SNOW LIKELY AND BREEZY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter