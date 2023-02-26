AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 26TH: 39°
AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 26TH: 19°
SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:48 AM
SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:54 PM
Winter Weather Advisory in place Monday evening into Tuesday
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A wintry mix with snow accumulation moves in Monday afternoon to evening. More details below:
TONIGHT:
Few clouds tonight with mostly clear conditions. Temperatures will be in the low 20’s for the overnight low. Winds will be from the NW 5-15 MPH.
TOMORROW:
The high Monday will be in the mid-30’s with SE winds 5-15 MPH. Clouds cover increases Monday. Snow showers move into the area late afternoon to early evening. It will start around 5:00 PM and move west to east. A winter weather advisory is in place for some counties in our area. Overall snow accumulations look to be 2-5 inches with a light glaze of ice possible. Temperatures are generally trending colder now, so looking at more snow and less of a wintry mix, but if temperatures change up or down a degree this will impact the type of precipitation we are seeing. Tuesday as the system moves out the snow will transition to rain.
WORK WEEK:
Temperatures mid-week will be in the mid to upper 40’s and decreasing into the high 30’s to low 40’s for the end of the week. We will be cloudy on Wednesday with more precipitation Thursday and Friday. We will dry out this weekend.
18 Storm Team Forecast
MONDAY: RAIN AND SNOW MIX LIKELY
HIGH: 36 LOW: 31
TUESDAY: SNOW AND RAIN LIKELY
HIGH: 45 LOW: 21
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 49 LOW: 37
THURSDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS
HIGH: 49 LOW: 27
FRIDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS
HIGH: 38 LOW: 21
SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 39 LOW: 22
SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 42 LOW: 23
