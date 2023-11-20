AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 20th: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 20th: 29°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Beautiful start to the week, but changes ahead starting Tuesday. Next storm system returns with a wintry mix to rain. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Mid and high-level clouds overhead for the evening and early overnight. Quick break in clouds late. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

TOMORROW:

High pressure moves east and upper-level moisture ahead of a storm system moves in from the southwest. Clouds quick to build in Tuesday morning. Onset of precipitation has the potential to arrive as a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain by late morning to early afternoon. Strong southeast wind with gusts over 30 mph into the afternoon, which works in favor of warming us up. Wintry mix is quick to turn to rainfall, continuing for the evening and early overnight. Rain will be steady and heavy at times, but overall rainfall amounts won’t be a concern. Still, roads may be slick due to temperatures. Southerly winds overnight help to warm us up into the mid 40s by Wednesday morning. Steady rain moves through by midnight, then spotty light rainfall possible into Wednesday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Wrap around moisture with strong to breezy northwesterly winds in place Wednesday through Friday. Chance for scattered light showers Wednesday. Highs near 50 degrees. Drying trend for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Stray lake-effect possible Thanksgiving and Friday, but best chances staying north and west of the Twin Tiers. Mix of sun and clouds to end the week. Highs Thursday in the mid to upper 40s and breezy. Highs Friday near 40 degrees and breezy. At this early vantage point, it looks like a dry start to the weekend. Chance for showers returns Sunday and early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

LOW: 21

TUESDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE

HIGH: 41 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

