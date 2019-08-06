Forecast Discussion 8/6/19 PM: Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 6TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 6TH: 57°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:05 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:20 PM

A broken line of showers and thunderstorms slowly moves through Tuesday evening producing heavy rainfall, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Rainfall becomes scattered to isolated after dark with mostly cloudy skies. Lows Tuesday night in the low to mid 60s.

A cold front Wednesday brings another chance for showers and thunderstorms. While a few showers and isolated rumbles of thunder are possible in the morning, best timing for rainfall again in the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall in the morning and little to no sunshine should help limit our severe weather risk. Plenty of moisture available to tap into, though. Average rainfall of 0.25-0.50″, but localized higher amounts possible. Otherwise, mainly cloudy skies and highs near 80 degrees. Dew point temperatures into the 60s, so feeling humid for the afternoon. Scattered to isolated rainfall lingers overnight and lows near 60 degrees.

A second cold front passes the region late day Thursday bringing the chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms, this time with less moisture. Highs Thursday again near 80 degrees. Behind this front, cooler and less humid air returns to end the workweek. Isolated showers possible for Friday and highs into the 70s. High pressure builds into the region for the weekend, which will help keep us dry. Highs Saturday and Sunday into the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

LOW: 61

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS.

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter