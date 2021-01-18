Forecast Discussion 01/18/21 AM: Scattered lake effect showers today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 18th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 18th: 15°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:04 PM

Waking up this morning we are seeing light lake effect shower activity across portions of the area, especially into the Finger Lakes and Steuben county. The mainline of the lake effect impacting the Finger Lakes this morning will begin to slowly drift south through the Twin Tiers. Snowfall is looking to be on the light side, with the best chance for accumulation in the higher terrain; valley areas will have the potential to see a rain/snow mix. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s. Shower activity will begin to wind down to being isolated in coverage. Lows will hover in the mid-20s.

Tuesday is looking to be mainly dry but cloudy as we will only see stray shower activity. Winds will become breezy, sustained at 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid-30s. The chance for light snow showers will return late Tuesday night into Friday. On top of the shower activity, we will continue to see breezy conditions. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid-20s before warming to the mid-30s by Friday.

At this vantage point, the upcoming weekend is looking to be pleasant. Although clouds will rule the sky early Saturday, by the afternoon they are looking to break. This break in cloud cover will lead to some partial sunshine on Sunday before clouds creep back in late day. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 37

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

LOW: 26

TUESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: CLOUDS BREAK LATE DAY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

