Forecast Discussion 05/14/21 AM: Pop-up showers continue today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 14th: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 14th: 42°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:48 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:20 PM

Waking up this morning to similar conditions to yesterday morning. We will see plenty of sunshine this morning before cloud cover begins to build for the second half of the day! Midday into the afternoon we will have the potential to see pop-up rain shower activity. These showers will not be widespread but make sure to have that umbrella handy today. Highs will hover around 70 degrees. Turning dry tonight and cloud cover will break. Lows will hover 40 degrees.

It will be a gorgeous Spring-like weekend across the Twin Tiers! We will see seasonable temperatures with highs hovering around 70 degrees. Building cloud cover on Saturday will lead to a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. This weekend will not be a washout but make sure you have that umbrella handy and you are weather-ready if a storm develops in your area.

We will continue to see warming temperatures heading into the new workweek. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 70s. After the pop-up shower chance on Monday sunshine looks to return for Tuesday. By midweek we will see highs reach towards the mid-70s. Cloud cover will begin to build back in ahead of rain shower activity on Thursday!

FRIDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS, POP-UP SHOWERS

HIGH: 71

FRIDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 40

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, POP-UP SHOWERS & ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, POP-UP SHOWERS & ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 46

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, POP-UP SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 48

