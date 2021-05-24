Forecast Discussion 05/24/21 AM: Seasonable and quiet today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 24th: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 24th: 45°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:30 PM

It is a cool and comfortable start to the day across the Twin Tiers! Mid/high-level clouds this morning will lead to filtered sunshine for the first half of your day. Winds out of the south today will lead to increased moisture content into the atmosphere and an increase in low-level clouds. The second half of the day will consist of a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures. Highs today will be in the low to mid-70s. Increasing cloud cover tonight will lead partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s.

A warm front passing through the region on Tuesday will increase moisture and warm air into the region. It will be muggy and highs are expected to reach into the low to mid-80s. It will be a dry and cloudy start to your Tuesday before shower chances return for the afternoon. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will begin to develop during the afternoon and continue into the evening. Similar to Tuesday, Wednesday will start off on the dry side before active weather moves in for the afternoon. Our attention will be on the potential for scattered thunderstorms which could be on the strong side, mid-afternoon into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk, level 1 out of 5, for the development of strong to severe storms. We will continue to see muggy, breezy, and warm temperatures; highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A weak area of high pressure will move into the region on Thursday. This will lead to a decrease in cloud cover and mostly sunny skies! We end the work week off on the active side. At this vantage point, a weather system moving into the region will lead to the potential for steady light rain and isolated thunderstorms; showers then look to linger into Saturday. Highs will be into the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, POP-UP SHOWER

HIGH: 75

MONDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 54

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: CHANCE LIGHT RAIN, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 74 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE, MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 47

