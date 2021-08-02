Forecast Discussion 08/02/21 AM: Partly sunny & comfortable today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 2ND: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 2ND: 57°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:01 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:26 PM

Waking up to comfortable conditions across the Twin Tiers this morning! Spotty rain showers will linger this morning before an area of high pressure builds into the region. Dry air will be filtered into the region bringing an end to showers for the second half of the day. Cloud cover will begin to decrease leading to some partial sunshine for the afternoon and evening! Although temperatures today will be slightly below average for this time of year, it will be very comfortable! Highs will be near the mid-70s. Mainly clear skies & calm winds will lead to areas of valley fog for the morning commute Friday. Temperatures overnight will fall back into the mid to upper 40s.

The comfortable and mainly dry conditions will continue through midweek! A stray shower is possible on both Tuesday and Wednesday but the majority of the area looks to stay dry. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees both these days and we will enjoy partial sunshine! The potential for scattered showers and storms will increase late the week; this will correspond with an increase in both the heat and humidity. At this vantage point, the potential for showers and storms will be possible evening heading into the weekend!

MONDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 75

MONDAY NIGHT: TURNING MOSTLY CLEAR, VALLEY FOG DEVELOPS

LOW: 48

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

