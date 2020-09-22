Forecast Discussion 09/22/20 AM: Sunny for the first day of Fall

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 22nd: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 22nd: 46°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:04 PM

Another chilly start to the day across the Twin Tiers as most of us are starting our day in the low to mid-30s. Temperatures will rebound for the afternoon and they will seasonable as we rise into the upper 60s to low 70s. Turning breezy this afternoon as Hurricane Teddy passes well to the east and north of the area. Winds will be sustained out of the north/northwest at 5-15 mph. High pressure remains in control of the region providing us with an abundance of sunshine and keeping us dry. Lows tonight will be slightly warmer tonight as lows fall back into the low to mid-40s. We will remain under mostly cloudy skies and patchy valley fog will be possible.

As we head towards midweek we will continue to remain dry and enjoy mostly to partly sunny skies. Clouds will begin to increase Wednesday night and Thursday as a weak cold front moves through the area. There is very limited moisture for this frontal system to tap into so expecting to stay primarily dry. Some of this cloud cover will linger into Friday morning before partly sunny skies return by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s, hovering 80 in some locations.

As we approach the upcoming weekend we will see mainly dry conditions and warm temperatures. Expecting to see highs into the upper 70s to hovering 80 degrees. For the start of the weekend, high pressure remains in control leading to mostly sunny conditions. By the end of the weekend, we watch as our next weather system approaches, this will push the high-pressure system to move east. Models hinting of this system slow as it approaches the region pushing back the timing for a shower activity. Sunday looks to stay mostly dry but clouds will increase. Sunday night into Monday is when we will have the best chance for showers and even some thunderstorms. Highs Monday will be near the mid-70s and feeling muggy.

TUESDAY: ABUNDANCE OF SUNSHINE, WINDY

HIGH: 72

TUESDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR SKIES

LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, PASSING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

