Forecast Discussion 10/12/20 AM: Most remain dry today; widespread showers tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 12TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 12TH: 38°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:29 PM

A pleasant start to the day across the Twin Tiers! The remnants of Delta will continue to move to the north and east of our area today. The heaviest rainfall is looking to remain to the east of us but we will still see scattered shower activity. The best chance for showers to develop will be across the Northern Tier and eastern portions of the viewing area. The further north and west you are the drier you will be today. Nonetheless still grab the umbrella and rain jacket when heading out the door this morning. A southeasterly breeze will be strong at times this afternoon with wind gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. Cooler than average with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A better chance to see shower activity comes overnight and into early portions of Tuesday. Lows tonight will near 50 degrees. The shower activity tonight and for the first half of Tuesday is associated with a cold front passage. Behind this frontal passage, high pressure will quickly build ushering drier air into the region. Showers will taper off from west to east Tuesday afternoon, on top of that we will also see partial sunshine by late day! Average rainfall accumulation the next 24 hours will be between 0.25″-0.50″. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure remains in control of the region on Wednesday leading to mainly dry conditions and partial sunshine. We will see warmer than average temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday with highs reaching towards the low 70s. The first half of Thursday will be dry but an approaching cold front will increase shower chances by the afternoon. Behind this frontal passage, we will see cooler temperatures for the end of the week and upcoming weekend, highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. We certainly are feeling the colder air during the overnight hours Friday and Saturday as lows fall back towards the low 30s. Lake enhanced shower activity those nights could potentially be in the form of wet flakes, the best chance for this will be at higher elevation locations.

MONDAY: WINDY, CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 58

MONDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS, PATCHY VALLEY FOG POSSIBLE

LOW: 49

TUESDAY: BREEZY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, PARTIAL CLEARING LATE DAY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY DRY, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: WINDY, PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: WET FLAKES POSSIBLE EARLY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter