Forecast Discussion 10/2/19 PM: Fall returns along with rainfall

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 2ND: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 2ND: 42°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:05 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:48 PM

Cold front moving through the region brings clouds, showers, and cooler temperatures. Chance for isolated to scattered showers continues Wednesday night. Otherwise, cloudy and cooler. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

The associated low pressure system pushes through the region on Thursday bringing periods of rain along with it. Total rainfall of 0.50-1″ possible. Cloudy and cool Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance for rain continues Thursday night and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Gusty northwest winds. Winds out of the northwest ushering in cooler along with drier air. Chance for showers continues through the first half of the day, then clearing skies into the overnight. Highs Friday into the 50s. Potential to see the first frost of the season Friday night into early Saturday with temperatures dropping to near freezing overnight. High pressure provides a dry start to the weekend, then chance for rain returns Sunday into early next week. Highs Saturday near 60 degrees and highs Sunday into the 60s.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY. CHANCE ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 57

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

LOW: 48

FRIDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS. MAINLY CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 66 LOW: 52

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 61 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUD

HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

