Forecast Discussion 11/22/19 PM: Dry start to weekend, wintry mix possible into Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 22ND: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 22ND: 28°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:41 PM

Decreasing winds and cloud cover into Friday night. Drying out as we turn mostly clear for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

High pressure takes hold for the start of the weekend. Seeing sunshine early Saturday, but increasing mid and high level clouds for the afternoon as low pressure approaches. Southerly winds and highs into the mid to upper 40s, close to average for this time of the year. Chance for a light wintry mix returns after sunset. Mainly a rain and snow event, but pockets of freezing rain and sleet also possible with warmer air aloft. Precipitation stays rather light, but slick spots possible on untreated surface. Lows Saturday night near 30 degrees.

Lingering showers possible on Sunday as low pressure slides east off the coast. Otherwise, seeing late day breaks in cloud cover. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 40s. Most staying dry early next week. Temperatures Monday reaching into the 40s, then into the 50s for Tuesday. Next low pressure system moves into the region Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing rain along with it. Wednesday seeing a mainly rain event, but snowfall is possible overnight. Highs Wednesday into the 50s, dropping to near freezing for overnight lows. Turning colder for Thanksgiving Day with highs near 40 degrees. Slight chance for showers Thursday.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 47

SATURDAY NIGHT: CHANCE WINTRY MIX

LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY. CHANCE PM SNOW

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

