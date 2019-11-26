Forecast Discussion 11/26/19 PM: Wind Advisory in effect Wednesday evening until Thursday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 26TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 26TH: 27°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:39 PM

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING, WHICH INCLUDES CHEMUNG, SCHUYLER, STEUBEN, TIOGA (N.Y.), TIOGA (Pa.) & BRADFORD COUNTIES…

Increasing clouds Tuesday night ahead of our next weather-maker. Southerly winds through the overnight and lows in the low to mid 30s.

Low pressure moving into the Great Lakes Wednesday. Chance for showers returns along with cloudy skies. Best chances for rainfall in the late day as a cold front moves through the region with isolated rumbles of thunder also possible. Rainfall for the day staying under 0.25″. Main concern Wednesday turns to strong winds. Winds out of the south 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph through the afternoon. Ahead of the cold front, southerly winds help temperatures reach into the 50s for highs. Behind the cold front, winds turn to out of the northwest and staying strong. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph through the overnight with gusts over 40 mph. Northwest winds help to usher in colder temperatures. Lows Wednesday night into the mid to upper 30s. Slick spots possible overnight with temperatures getting close to freezing.

Strong winds continue to be the main concern on Thanksgiving. Sustained winds Thursday of 15 to 25 mph possible, especially in higher elevations, and wind gusts close to 40 mph. Winds out of the northwest keeping a chance for lake-enhanced showers. Temperatures dropping from near 40 degrees in the morning into the 20s by the overnight. Lingering rainfall may mix with some light snow into the afternoon, but accumulation staying light. Winds die down into the overnight, coming along with decreasing cloud cover. Dry and seasonable end to the workweek with highs Friday near 40 degrees. Watching our next weather-maker for the weekend. Chance for a wintry mix returns Saturday night into Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 57

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

LOW: 37

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

