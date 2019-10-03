Portions of the Twin Tiers Upgraded to a Freeze Warning

The following alert has been issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton:

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…

WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.

WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern

Wayne counties. In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben,

Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida,

Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and

Sullivan counties.

Wayne counties. In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. WHEN…From late Friday night through Saturday morning.

IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

The following alert has been issued by the National Weather Service in State College:

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY…

WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures generally between 30 and 32

degrees, but as low as 28 degrees in some of the typically

colder and higher valleys.

degrees, but as low as 28 degrees in some of the typically colder and higher valleys. WHERE…McKean, Potter and Tioga Counties.

WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday.

IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sheltered areas in higher valleys will

experience the coldest temperatures, possibly dipping into the

upper 20s around daybreak. This will likely bring an end to the

growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could

damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should

be brought inside. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.