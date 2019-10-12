Frost Advisory in Effect Late Saturday Night Through Early Sunday

Breaking News
The following alert has been issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton:

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…

  • WHAT… Temperatures dropping into the lower to mid thirties will support frost formation
  • WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna and Northern
    Wayne counties. In New York, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, and Broome counties.
  • WHEN…. From 2 AM to 10 AM Sunday
  • IMPACTS…. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered
  • PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

The following alert has been issued by the National Weather Service in State College:

… FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…

  • WHERE… McKean, Potter and Tioga Counties.
  • WHAT… Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation
  • WHEN… FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM Sunday
  • IMPACTS…. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered
  • PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

