Frost Advisory in Effect Late Saturday Night Through Early Sunday

The following alert has been issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton:

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…

WHAT… Temperatures dropping into the lower to mid thirties will support frost formation

WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna and Northern

Wayne counties. In New York, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, and Broome counties.

WHEN…. From 2 AM to 10 AM Sunday

IMPACTS…. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

