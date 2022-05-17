The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY…

WHAT…Minimum temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation.

WHERE…Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron and Tioga Counties.

WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Temperatures near freezing at ground level could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Valley locations will be most susceptible to cold temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.