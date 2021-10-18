Full Hunter’s Moon this week

This year, October’s full moon is the Hunter’s Moon. It gets its name from the fact that during this time of year, animals would fatten up for the winter which made it ideal for hunters to hunt game and stock up on meat for the winter.

Other less common names for this moon are Travel Moon and Dying Grass Moon. Some also called it Blood Moon or Sanguine Moon, which also refers to the hunting season.

The moon will be completely full and reach 100% illumination this Wednesday on October 20th, 2021 at 10:56 am, though you’ll still be able to see the moon 3 days in a row on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday night at over 99% full.