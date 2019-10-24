SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — 31.4 miles long and 1.5 miles wide. An EF-2 tornado touched down Monday morning Southeast of Siloam Springs and finally lifted Southeast of Avoca.

Bridgette Segraves lives where the tornado’s powerful path began. She got a tornado warning alert from the National Weather Service around midnight.

“We waited that out until 12:30 and my husband went to bed,” said Segraves.

She stayed up looking out the window and then heard the roaring sound that shook her to the core.

“I screamed let’s get in the closet,” said Segraves.

She huddled with her husband and her two dogs, hoping they would survive. Their lives were spared but Bridgette’s dream home was not. Before the storm, her property was a garden oasis. Now, her work-shed and barn are almost impossible to get to.

“I’m making pathways to the barn to get things ahead of the storm,” said Segraves.

With rain forecasted for later this week, clearing the debris will not be easy. As she walks around her home built in 1936, her heart breaks to see around 60 massive trees destroying what she worked for two years to restore.

“I figured it would always be here because it’s been here so long,” she said.

For now, Bridgette focuses on salvaging as much as she can as she and dozens of other people try to gain some sense of normalcy.

County crews will continue to asses the damage to see if Benton County qualifies for assistance from FEMA.