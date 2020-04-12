High Wind Watch issued for portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT…

WHAT… South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible Monday morning…Becoming southwest in the afternoon.

WHERE… Steuben and Schuyler counties in New York

WHEN… From Monday morning through late Monday night

IMPACT… Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions… Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY EVENING…

WHAT… Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

WHERE… Tioga county in Pennsylvania

IMPACT… Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS… A line of thunderstorms is possible Monday morning that could result in locally higher wind gusts.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions… Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE AND TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR ON THE WEB AT WEATHER.GOV/CTP.