High Wind Watch issued for portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT…

  • WHAT… South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible Monday morning…Becoming southwest in the afternoon.
  • WHERE… Steuben and Schuyler counties in New York
  • WHEN… From Monday morning through late Monday night
  • IMPACT… Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
  • Precautionary/Preparedness Actions… Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY EVENING…

  • WHAT… Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
  • WHERE… Tioga county in Pennsylvania
  • IMPACT… Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS… A line of thunderstorms is possible Monday morning that could result in locally higher wind gusts.
  • Precautionary/Preparedness Actions… Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE AND TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR ON THE WEB AT WEATHER.GOV/CTP.

