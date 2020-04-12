High Wind Watch issued for portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:
…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT…
- WHAT… South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible Monday morning…Becoming southwest in the afternoon.
- WHERE… Steuben and Schuyler counties in New York
- WHEN… From Monday morning through late Monday night
- IMPACT… Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
- Precautionary/Preparedness Actions… Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:
…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY EVENING…
- WHAT… Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
- WHERE… Tioga county in Pennsylvania
- IMPACT… Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS… A line of thunderstorms is possible Monday morning that could result in locally higher wind gusts.
- Precautionary/Preparedness Actions… Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE AND TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR ON THE WEB AT WEATHER.GOV/CTP.