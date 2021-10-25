Hochul declares state of emergency ahead of anticipated heavy rain

ALBANY, N.Y. (PRESS RELEASE) – Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State Disaster Emergency on Monday evening ahead of predicted heavy rainfall expected to impact areas in the Capital Region, Long Island, New York City, Mid-Hudson, and Southern Tier regions beginning late Monday evening through Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals of four or more inches may impact these regions with several areas expected to see more than one inch of rain per hour, creating the potential for flash flooding.

The Declaration covers Bronx, Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Greene, Kings, Montgomery, Nassau, New York, Orange, Otsego, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Schenectady, Schoharie, Suffolk, Sullivan, Tioga, Ulster, Westchester, and contiguous counties.

“I am proactively declaring a State of Emergency to ensure we can provide the necessary resources to respond to this storm and protect lives and property in regions where the forecast is calling for significant rainfall,” Governor Hochul said. “I am encouraging New Yorkers to prepare now for inclement weather expected over the coming days and urging commuters to take precaution ahead of heavy rainfall expected tomorrow morning.”

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch which is currently in effect for several regions through Tuesday afternoon.