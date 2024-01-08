TODAY:

We start the work week with high pressure in place. This keeps us dry and quiet, a nice break between active weather patterns this week. Temperatures today gradually warm up to the upper 30s this afternoon. We are mostly cloudy all day, with a few stray flurries possible this morning.

TONIGHT:

Tonight skies remain cloudy ahead of the next frontal system arriving tomorrow. We are still dry and temperatures drop back into the low 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

By mid-morning tomorrow, we’ll likely see our first round of precipitation from this next system. Cold air aloft will initially leave precip types as snow showers before we transition to a wintry mix with deep southerly flow filtering in warmer air. Between heavy rainfall and melting snow, portions of the area will see some flooding concerns. This transition with low pressure moving over the region also brings very gusty winds up to 50 mph, with sustained winds from 30-40 mph possible. A wind advisory has already been issued across the Twin Tiers, along with a flood watch for the Northern Tier. Ensure that you’re ready to receive important alerts and information as it comes tomorrow and Wednesday.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 46 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 31

Have a MARVELOUS Monday!

