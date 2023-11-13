Home Heating Forecast (11/13/23)

TODAY:

We woke up this morning very cold and dry. A weak shortwave pushes through the region this morning bringing isolated showers for central NY. However, with little moisture and high pressure still in control, drier conditions are more favorable today. Breaks of sunshine and southerly flow will help to warm us up into the low 50s this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

After the front sweeps over winds shift into a more WNW flow, which will allow for some lake effect showers. Higher elevations could see a few of those showers mixed with wintry precipitation as temperatures drop to the mid-30s overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A few drops may linger into tomorrow morning, but the next area of high pressure moves in from the west, bringing dry conditions and warmer air into the next 3 days. Our next chance for widespread rainfall is saved for Friday and Saturday.

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: DRYING OUT. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 47

