AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 20TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 20TH: 58°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:49 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:39 PM

Heat Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier Wednesday from 11 AM to 8 PM

Happy Wednesday! We are starting off the day partly cloudy. Today will be dry and mostly sunny. The real story today will be the heat and humidity. Temperatures today soar into the low to mid 90s. Humidity also increases this afternoon. When combining the temperatures and humidity, we get the heat index. It is what it feels like outside. For this afternoon, heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s. As a result, a heat advisory is in place from 11:00am until 8:00pm for the Southern Tier today. Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 70s and we are partly cloudy. An isolated shower and thunderstorm is possible as a weak cold front moves through.

The heat and humidity does not really go anywhere as we remain humid and near or in the 90s through the end of this week. Thursday is a mostly sunny day with the chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and into the early evening. Friday is another mostly sunny day with showers and thunderstorms once again in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday is another hot and humid day but also dry. A slow moving cold front enters the area Saturday night bringing showers. As the cold front slowly continues through on Sunday, showers and thunderstorms develop. This slow moving cold front exits Monday morning. Some relief from the heat occurs behind the cold front as temperatures are back in the mid 80s but we remain muggy.

Have an amazing day and stay cool!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID. OVERNIGHT ISO. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 94 LOW: 71

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SCT’D SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS. BREEZY & HUMID

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & MUGGY. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MUGGY. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS.

HIGH: 93 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HUMID & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & MUGGY. AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

