April’s Junior Weathercaster: Jeremiah Reed

Jeremiah Reed is our Junior Weathercaster for the month of April! Jeremiah is 6 years old and goes to Cohen Elementary School. His favorite candy for Easter is Reece’s. He said he wants to be a hero when he gets older.

This is what Jeremiah’s mother, Liz, had to say about this rising star:

Jeremiah loves all things weather. He loves to watch the sky and is always asking Alexa what the weather is today!

