August’s Junior Weathercaster: Alan Fonseca

Alan Fonseca is our Junior Weathercaster for the month of August! Alan has been enjoying his summer camping, but noticing how dry it has been. He enjoys the occasional s’more while on his camping adventures. He wants to be a Military Police Officer when he gets older.

This is what Alan’s stepmother, Renee, had to say about this rising star:

Alan is my stepson and he loves science and understanding how it applies to our daily lives especially the weather! He watches the news on channel 18 with me every morning he is with us and is fascinated with how it is produced. He is currently a 3rd grader at Jasper Troupsburg Central School. He has a wonderfully outgoing personality that would shine through on television. I hope he is chosen and this could lead to an eventual hobby if not career!

