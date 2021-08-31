August’s Junior Weathercaster: Leighton Knapp

Leighton Knapp is our Junior Weathercaster for August! She goes to Ridge Road Elementary School and enjoys softball and cheerleading. As we head into fall, Leighton tells us how she plans to be Harley Quinn for Halloween. Her favorite holiday is Christmas.

This is what Leighton’s mother, Brittany, had to say about this rising star:

She saw a friend do it and thought it would be super cool to be on TV and meet everyone from WETM because we watch you guys every day! She wanted to meet Shelby since Shelby came into my classroom last year as well!

