December’s Junior Weathercaster: Aiden Mcgowan

Aiden Mcgowan is our Junior Weathercaster for the month of December! Aiden is 10-years-old and goes to Hanlon Elementary School. He says the second best thing about Christmas is the food. The first best thing about Christmas is giving.

This is what MeLinda Kay had to say about this rising star:

He loves learning all things. He is so smart. He loves to try to figure out why the weather does some of the strange things it does.

Is your child smart, outgoing, and loves all things weather? Visit this link to enter them in the Junior Weathercaster contest.