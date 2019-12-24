December’s Junior Weathercaster: Maxwell Sinko

Maxwell Sinko is December’s Junior Weathercaster! Maxwell is 5 years old and excited for opening presents Christmas morning!

This is what Maxwell’s mother, Brooke, had to say about this rising star:

Maxwell loves weather! Whenever there is a storm coming he likes to pretend he’s reporting on it. He especially loves snow and tornadoes, even though he’s never seen a real tornado. He’s very energetic and enthusiastic.

