February’s Junior Weathercaster: Aidan Barlow

Aidan Barlow is our Junior Weathercaster for the month of February! Aiden goes to school at Holy Family and loves to learn math. He says that people can expect snow and chocolate this weekend.

This is what Kayla Johnson had to say about this rising star:

Aidan loves the summer heat, he’s not a big fan of this current cold weather, but when asked why he wants to be the weather caster he responded, “I just want to!”

Is your child smart, outgoing, and loves all things weather? Visit this link to enter them in the Junior Weathercaster contest.