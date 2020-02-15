February’s Junior Weathercaster: Deegan Hauck

Deegan Hauck is February’s Junior Weathercaster! Deegan says he is mostly excited for Valentine’s Day because he gets to have a party at school. An interesting fact about Deegan is he likes to predict the weather.

This is what Deegan’s mother, Kayleigh , had to say about this rising star:

Deegan has expressed interest in running for this contest. From a parents prospective as Deegan is extremely nervous and wasn’t sure what to say. I’ve watched this young man grow up on the side lines watching other children succeed, not realising his own great potential. He has started to blossom this last year and is showing interest in public relations, giving back, and has started to show interest in news broadcasting. He has been part of Gardner Rd. News crew for the last few months and takes a special interest in weather reporting. This opportunity would be a great confidence booster and may guide him into a possible career interest. Thank you for your time.

